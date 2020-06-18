Longview enters season No.3 in AP poll, Lufkin No.11

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Longview Lobos are starting off on the right foot as they prepare to drop down to the 5A ranks.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their 5A DI preseason poll Thursday afternoon. The poll will be used by the Associated Press for the second year in a row as an official state wide ranking. Longview will debut this upcoming season as the No.3 team in the state.
The Lobos will have to rebound fast. They lose stability under center with Haynes King heading off to Texas A&M. The team is also losing their front seven on defense. They will have a strong running game coming back with Kaden Merideth returning. Longview edged out new district rival Highland Park in the rankings, which came in at No.4.
Lufkin is ready to get the bad taste out of their mouth from last year, losing in overtime to Texas High in the first round of the playoffs. The Panthers will start the year No.11 in the state. Defense lining up against the Pack will be challenged this year by quarterback Jordan Moore, running back Caleb Berry and wide receiver Kelton Wright.
