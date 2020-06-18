2 from Kentucky arrested in Van Zandt County kidnapping case

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two more suspects accused in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl.
District Attorney Tonda Curry confirmed Kenneth Dewayne Odum, 46, and Ashley Erin Mills, 39, both of Clarkson, Kentucky, have been arrested on Van Zandt County charges.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office released a statement to its Facebook page Thursday:
“As the investigation has continued over the last month it became apparent that these two suspects provided material support and had plans in place to assist the suspects holding the juvenile in further avoiding law enforcement and preventing the rescue of the victim.”
Austen Lyn Walker, 21, of Tatum, and Courtney Michelle Odum, 21, of Tyler, were arrested in May. They are accused of kidnapping a girl, which caused an Amber Alert.
Walker was arrested in Kentucky and Courtney Odum was arrested in Scott County, Missouri.
Walker faces a federal charge and Odum has been extradited to Van Zandt County, where she faces a charge of kidnapping.
