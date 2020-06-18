Hawkins holds unity meeting in response to protests

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Town meetings, prayer rallies and marches have been held in numerous East Texas cities in recent protests over social injustice and police over-use of force, but one small East Texas city hopes they can start ‘understanding’ between people, even if on a small level.
Having seen the turmoil from protests across the country, this meeting of Hawkins citizens, leaders and police was about finding ways to talk out differences.
"I think it's important for us to all come together, because we are all Gods children, and we need to learn how to love one another," said city councilwoman Clara Kay.
"City of Hawkins, we need to do something. I asked the law enforcement officers to be here because they are part of the community. We're all in this together. Civilians, law enforcement , government officials," says mayor Stephen Lucas.
Without anger or bitterness, their motive is adult communication.
"Doesn't matter what your race, ethnicity, what your background is , what your job is," Lucas says.
Understanding is key, and they include understanding of the life and danger of being a police officer.
"I've almost lost my life on a couple of different occasions, and that really works on you. And that's what a lot of people don't see. In the end when I take the uniform off, I'm just a regular guy just like you are. I think its important for people to want to get to know us," says Hawkins police officer James Hildebrand.
They hope this show of kindness to each other, will catch on.
“This is a small town but there’s a whole lot of love in this little town. How wonderful it is for our little community to do this,” Kay says.
