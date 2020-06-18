Hall Buick GMC, Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation present veteran with truck

“We just needed something for the wheelchair. We didn’t have the ability for our vehicles to do it. I was overwhelmed. Very emotional. Because I didn’t know anything about it and it took a lot of pressure off me,” Roberts said. “I didn’t used to believe in soldiers healing soldiers. Especially when I was active duty. But I was wrong. By these organizations setting up, it has saved more lives for us because it forces us to interact with each other, and we find out that we have the same issues and stuff. It’s been a Godsend for the caregivers — wives or husbands whose family member has been affected by the war or whatever.”