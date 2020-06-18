Hall Buick GMC, Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation present veteran with truck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A veteran from San Antonio will soon have more mobility thanks to a Tyler car dealership and the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation.
John-David “JD” Roberts was at Hall Buick GMC Thursday where the dealership and the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation where he was presented with a 2018Chevy Silverado 1500 4-wheel drive double cab pickup.
Roberts is a retired 18 year United States Air Force and Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan. He lost one of his legs and has to use a wheelchair.
“We just needed something for the wheelchair. We didn’t have the ability for our vehicles to do it. I was overwhelmed. Very emotional. Because I didn’t know anything about it and it took a lot of pressure off me,” Roberts said. “I didn’t used to believe in soldiers healing soldiers. Especially when I was active duty. But I was wrong. By these organizations setting up, it has saved more lives for us because it forces us to interact with each other, and we find out that we have the same issues and stuff. It’s been a Godsend for the caregivers — wives or husbands whose family member has been affected by the war or whatever.”
Roberts tells us the VA has provided him a 400-pound wheelchair and the truck will be fitted with a lift that will be to hoist the wheelchair into the truck bed.
“It also picks it up and will bring it around so as a driver, you can just step down into the chair and you’re ready to go,” Roberts said. “I haven’t been really able to get out of the house. It’s going to make me way more mobile.”
Matt Cohen, a board member with the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, said it’s an honor to be able to help Roberts and others like him.
“JD has obviously made a huge sacrifice for all of us. I’m just honored and proud to be able to support him and support his family and help give him some of his freedom and self sufficiency back,” Cohen said. “Thanks to Monte Hall and his amazing family and Hall Buick GMC. We can’t help people and do what we do as a foundation without people like them. We’d love to help more of our men and women who have served us so valiantly.”
The truck will be fitted with the wheelchair lift after Roberts gets back to San Antonio.
