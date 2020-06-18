Grass fire in Hartley County estimated 315 acres, 100% contained

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is providing updates on wildfires in the Texas Panhandle.
Wednesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said a fire in Hartley County has sparked.
The fire in Hartley, also known as the Coots Fire, is estimated at 315 acres and is currently 100 percent contained.
The website for Incident Information System said the fire was caused by a lightning strike
The Coots Fire is near U.S. 54 and the Texas-New Mexico state line.
As one fire in the area ignites, the wildfire south of Boys Ranch is 100 percent contained.
The fire, also known as the Lit Fire in Oldham County, is about 214 acres.
Potter County Fire Rescue had several trucks on scene that were assisting the Forest Service, Channing Fire Department, Boys Ranch Fire Department and Vega Fire Department.
The Lit Fire was located near County Road W and Ranch to Market 385 in Oldham County.
