East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies are likely through Saturday with a very small chance for a few showers each day…less than 10%. Temperatures should remain unchanged with lows in the lower 70s and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Rain chances starting on Sunday (Father’s Day) will be in the 30-40% range, hopefully giving all of us some rainfall over this extended period from Sunday through at least next Thursday. Temperatures during this time should be from the lower to middle 70s for lows, and highs in the lower 90s. No severe weather is expected during this time, but a few storms may produce some lightning/thunder, and we always have to be careful during these times. Have a great rest of your week and the upcoming weekend. Summer officially begins on Saturday at 4:44 PM.