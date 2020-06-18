7-Eleven taking over Kidd Jones convenience stores

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 7-Eleven is taking over the Tyler-area Kidd Jones franchise.
Chad Kidd, the vice president for Kidd Jones confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
“We want to thank everyone for the loyalty throughout the years,” Kidd stated in the post. “We could not have accomplished what we have done without loyalty from East Texans and without the sheer commitment of our amazing staff. We hope you continue to show your loyalty to the stores, and we know they will earn it.”
Kidd stated all employees will be retained.
In addition to the merger, it appears 7-Eleven will be expanding to Whitehouse, as the city has issued a building permit for a convenience store at 802 State Highway 110 North.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.