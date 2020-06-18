Downtown Tyler Vigil set for Juneteenth

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A public vigil is set for downtown Tyler on Juneteenth that will remember victims from an ugly period in U.S and Texas history. The State Historical Association estimates, more than 400 lynchings occurred in Texas between 1885 and 1942. Some of those in East Texas.
According to the Smith County Historical Society, one hanging took place on the Tyler square back in 1909.
This year, a vigil is taking place on June 19th and the event organizer, D.G Montalvo, explains the significance of the vigil.
“One of the things that has not been done in Tyler, Texas and throughout East Texas, there hasn’t been a memorializing of the people who were often innocent of any crime and their names being called out so that we can remember that there was something horrible that happened here.”
In Montalvo’s findings, he says there were over 90 lynching’s that took place in the Tyler/Smith County area.
“I’m under the belief that these 80 plus lynchings that happened and/or murders…we know that some of these lives were outside the county, in particular, we know that some of the lives were inside this area but we don’t know how many and that’s why we’re including them.”
Former Tyler councilman, Darryl Bowdre, says it’s key to acknowledge Tyler’s past.
“It’s important because it is a part of Tyler’s history, and what many people have chosen to ignore in past years, past decades, is that this heinous act of lynching did exist. It did happen, not just once but repeatedly.”
Montalvo recalls some of the incidents he found in his research.
“There were some people that weren’t hung, they were tied to a stake. Their arms were bound to a railroad tie, that is not a hanging. We know that some people were beaten to death, some people were set on fire.”
According to the NAACP, between 1882 through 1968, over 4700 lynchings occurred in the United States.
