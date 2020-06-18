Cass County man sentenced to 22 years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy

Seventeen other individuals have previously pleaded guilty to their involvement in the drug and firearms trafficking organization. Stephanie Bennett Mata, 35, of Daingerfield, Gary O'Neal Gibson, 62, of Henderson, Felix Antonio Jaime, 37, of Mt. Pleasant, Charlie Jake Porter, 34, of Marietta, Tony King, 41, of Daingerfield, and Gerald Wayne Furlow, 55, of Hughes Springs, each pleaded guilty to possessing or conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Raymond Danny Moore, 43, of Avinger, Jennifer Michelle Kirkham, 39, of Jena, Louisiana, Donna Gail Sertuche, 53, of Hughes Springs, Jamie Nicole Browning, 40, of Gilmer, Joshua Nickie Soto, 35, of Leesville, Johnny Duayne Tucker, 52, of Hughes Springs, and James Drakeford Scholl, 41, of Naples, pleaded guilty to either unlawfully obtaining firearms from licensed dealers or transporting firearms to the U.S.-Mexico border in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy. Christina Felipe, 37 of Hughes Springs, Nohemi Aniceto, 39, of San Diego, California, Randall Dean Harper, Jr., 42, of Daingerfield, and Angelica Arreola, 28, of El Paso, have pleaded guilty to conduct including transferring or transporting money from the U.S. to Mexico.