Arrest document states Diboll man bought murder weapon from classifieds

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It is believed a Diboll man accused of shooting his father to death did it with a gun he bought out of a classified advertisement.
Cody Bryson Cosby, 44, is charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on Saturday and is being held on a $500,000 bail.
According to an arrest affidavit released to KTRE on Thursday, Cosby’s mother believes Cosby shot his father with a pistol he had purchased from a local classified advertisement. The mother said Cosby cannot pass a background check due to his schizophrenia.
According to a previous report, the shooting incident occurred around midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning. He said ACSO investigators have determined that Cosby, who lives with his parents at at a home on FM 1818, was watching television in the living room with his James Cosby, his 77-year-old father, when the son got up and returned to the room with a gun.
Cody Cosby allegedly shot his father twice as the other man was sitting in a recliner. His mother was also in the house when the shooting occurred. She was unhurt in the incident, and she ran next door to get help, Captain Alton Lenderman said.
Cody Cosby then fled the scene in his vehicle. Then around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, Diboll police officers located his vehicle and made a traffic stop on it. Cody Cosby was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
According to the arrest affidavit, Cosby was injured in basic training for the military and he is now 50 percent disabled.
