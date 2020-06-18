Angelina County woman who stole $30K from employer pleads guilty

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Pollok woman will serve a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a charge in connection with the theft of $30,000 from her employer.
Tammy Michele Perkins, 38, pleaded guilty in Judge Paul White’s court on Tuesday.
According to an arrest affidavit, the owner of a security company contacted police on Nov. 1, 2018, and said Perkins was stealing from his business. He said Perkins was hired in February as a secretary and bookkeeper. He said he noticed he was very short on money and took a look at the bank account. He said he noticed Perkins was making checks as if they were payroll, but putting them in the books as other charges. The checks were made between Feb. 16 and Oct. 29 and varied from $298.17 to $504.32. Forty-three checks totaled $19,265.74, according to the affidavit.
The employer also provided cash register receipts where cash was taken in but never deposited for a total of $9,496.32. The employer then provided a business credit card statement which showed Perkins used it to pay her house note and utility bills for a total of $5,442.10.
The employer said he fired Perkins on Oct. 31, 2018.
According to Perkins’ attorney, Al Charanza, Perkins paid $30,000 in restitution back to the employer before entering a plea, as part of the negotiated plea agreement.
