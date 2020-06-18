Angelina County woman who stole $30K from employer pleads guilty

According to an arrest affidavit, the owner of a security company contacted police on Nov. 1, 2018, and said Perkins was stealing from his business. He said Perkins was hired in February as a secretary and bookkeeper. He said he noticed he was very short on money and took a look at the bank account. He said he noticed Perkins was making checks as if they were payroll, but putting them in the books as other charges. The checks were made between Feb. 16 and Oct. 29 and varied from $298.17 to $504.32. Forty-three checks totaled $19,265.74, according to the affidavit.