Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! With no surprise, we are in store for yet another day of lower 90s for highs, mostly sunny skies, and isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Just like over the past couple of days, any areas that do see a shower or storm develop will notice a quick drop in temperature for a few hours which is our only saving grace from the warm and humid conditions we come to expect this time of year in East Texas. Skies will trend a bit more dry tomorrow with only an isolated shower or two possible, mainly in Deep East Texas, tomorrow afternoon. Our dry streak will continue into Friday and Saturday as afternoon temperatures slowly warm to the 95-96 degree range, although thanks to our ample supply of humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Showers return to East Texas on Sunday but will likely favor Deep East Texas for the majority of the day. More widespread scattered rain arrives on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. With the added cloud cover and scattered rain chances moving back in, we can at least enjoy afternoon temperatures closer to the lower 90s!