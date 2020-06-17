WEBXTRA: City of Jacksonville breaks ground on public safety complex

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a public safety complex.
The building will house the Jacksonville Fire Department and the Jacksonville Police Department and also serve as an emergency operations center.
The cost of the complex will be about $9 million, and it will be funded by the general fund debt service.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains how this new facility will better equip first responders.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.