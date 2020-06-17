Tyler police: Someone shot into Texas Workforce Solutions East Texas office overnight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Someone fired at least one round into the Texas Workforce Solutions East Texas office on Troup Highway overnight.
Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said that when Workforce Solutions employees showed up at work Wednesday morning, they found a bullet hole in the glass of the front door. A picture submitted by a viewer shows that the bullet hit an office chair.
No one was injured in the incident.
Erbaugh said that the Tyler Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit was called out to the scene to collect evidence. He added that at this time police don’t know if the bullet hole was intentional or the result of a stray round.
