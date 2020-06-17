Trailer carrying Bobcat machinery leaves road, crashes into lake near Gladewater

CLARSKVILLE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A tow truck crew had to fish a trailer and a piece of Bobcat machinery out of an East Texas lake.
About 2 p.m. Wednesday, a truck carrying a trailer was driving along U.S. Highway 80 between White Oak and Gladewater when the trailer carrying the Bobcat disconnected from the truck and veered into Lake Devernia.
The trailer was properly hitched and the Bobcat was properly secured with chains, according to a DPS trooper at the scene. The trooper tells the hitch broke. No one was hurt and no citations were issued.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.