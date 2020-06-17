State health dept. adds nearly 900 COVID-19 cases in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas County has now become one of the top counties in Texas for COVID-19 infections after new numbers were released by state health officials Tuesday afternoon.
The Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 update for Tuesday noted 2,622 new cases for the state. The agency said it included “1,476 previously diagnosed [Texas Department of Criminal Justice] inmates.”
Of those inmates, 887 inmates are from Anderson County. The state did not provide a breakdown of which facilities positive cases are being linked to.
About an hour prior to the state’s new report on Tuesday, the city of Palestine issued the Anderson County COVID-19 count for the day.
According to the release, Judge Robert Johnston received notice of one new confirmed case, marking a total of 103 total cases.
The press release went on to note 66 of the reported 103 cases are considered recovered in the county.
Correctional facilities in Anderson County are no stranger to COVID-19 cases. As early mid-April, the George Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony was placed on lock-down after dozens of cases were found among inmates and staff who worked there.
By the beginning of May, all five prisons in Anderson County were reporting cases of the virus.
The state’s additional numbers in Anderson County would mark a more than 21% single-day increase to the overall East Texas COVID-19 count.
For a full breakdown of COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.