East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Clear skies and warm temperatures expected overnight tonight. Tomorrow the chances for any rain will be less than 10% under sunny skies. The next, best chances for showers and thundershowers, appears to be Sunday (Father’s Day) afternoon/evening, then we could see more on Monday and Tuesday as well as into Wednesday of next week. At this time, we are not expecting severe weather, but more summertime type showers/thundershowers to form each day. Temperatures are expected to remain relatively unchanged with lows in the lower 70s and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Wind should generally stay out of the south at 5-10 mph. A few higher gusts in/near any thundershower activity that does form. Summer officially begins this Saturday at 4:44 in the afternoon. It will feel like it as well.