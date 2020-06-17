East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… As we head into the late afternoon/evening hours, a few showers/thundershowers will be possible as has been the case over the last few days. Tomorrow, however, the chances will be less than 10% and skies will be mostly sunny to sunny. The next, best chances for showers and thundershowers, appears to be Sunday (Father’s Day) and it should continue through the middle part of next week. We are not expecting severe weather, but more summertime type showers/thundershowers to form each day. Temperatures are expected to remain relatively unchanged with lows in the lower 70s and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Wind should generally stay out of the south at 5-10 mph. A few higher gusts in/near any thundershower activity that does form. Summer officially begins this Saturday at 4:44 in the afternoon. It will feel like it as well.