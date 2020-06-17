E. Texas teen who started nationwide “blue appreciation” campaign lands book deal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen who started a national law enforcement thank you letter campaign is having a book published.
The announcement from Savannah Solis, of Tyler, was posted on the “Help Savannah Say Thank You” Facebook page Tuesday night.
We first met Solis in 2014 when she was 10-years-old, making hundreds of handmade letters for East Texas law enforcement officers.
Since then, she’s sent over 8,000 thank you cards to departments across the country. She’s also started the “Savannah Challenge,” which encourages kids to do the same while they are out of school.
Soon, she’ll be telling her story in an upcoming children’s book.
“I am super excited to announce that my book is about to be published,” the announcement said in part. “Here is a sneak peek of the cover.”
“She Believed She Could, So She Did,” was written by Solis, with illustration work by Hunter Mooney.
According to Solis, basketball legend, Shaquille O’Neal suggested she write the book.
“[He] gave me the advice about 4 years ago encouraging me to write a book, and I did it!”
The Henderson Police Department was among dozens of congratulations following the announcement.
Solis said more details on the book will be released in the next few weeks.
