City of Tyler reports wastewater spill into Mud Creek

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 50,000 gallons of sewage has spilled into West Mud creek south of Cumberland Road, according to the City of Tyler’s Water Utilities Department.
According to a press release, the wastewater spill was caused by a power outage. A tree fell on power lines going to the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Power was restored to the facility at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tyler Water Utilities officials have contacted the Texas Commission on Environmental quality about the spill, the press release stated. Although clean-up activities are underway, the spill has not been contained yet
Tyler Water Utilities will continue to monitor the water quality conditions upstream and downstream of the discharge for the next few days to ensure that the water quality in Mud Creek has not been compromised,” the press release stated.
Persons living near that part of Mud Creek may wish to take the following personal precautions:
- Don’t swim in affected area streams, ponds, or lakes.
- Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
- The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill
