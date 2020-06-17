Athens ISD virtual academy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Athens ISD has launched a free online school for students in grades 6-12.
Adults needing a class or two in order to receive their high school diploma, can sign up too.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez previews some of the courses that will be offered.
The program has over 300 accredited courses and there are no geographical restrictions on who can sign up.
Athens ISD communications coordinator, Toni Clay says, anyone across the state can sign up.
“Any 6th through 12 grade student who enrolls in athens online academy, is an AISD student. So if they go on to get their high school diploma, it’ll be an athens ISD diploma. but they do not have to live in within the athens isd boundaries on a map.”
Clay says 140 people so far, have filled out an application.
For more information on the classes and how to sign up, click here.
