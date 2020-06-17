Affidavit states Lufkin man fired at least 10 shots at 2 brothers, 9-year-old girl

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a May 30 incident in which he allegedly stopped an intersection and fired at least 10 shots at two brothers, and a 9-year-old girl, who were all standing outside a home on North Street.
Anthony Ray Coutee, 38, of Lufkin, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a felony. He was released Wednesday after he posted bail on a bond amount of $50,000.
According to the arrest affidavit obtained by East Texas News, Lufkin PD officers were dispatched out to a “drive-by shooting” at the intersection of North Street and Culverhouse Street.
“The caller believed that a blue-black truck was chasing a dark blue or black Cadillac, and the subjects were shooting at each other,” the affidavit stated.
One of the Lufkin PD officers that responded was blocked by a train at the Culverhouse and Abney railroad crossings and headed north. Another LPD officer found one of the vehicles involved, a blue 2002 Chevrolet pickup, on Culverhouse near Grove Street.
The first officer joined two other LPD officers at the intersection of Culverhouse and North. They found multiple spent shell casings lying in the middle of the intersection, according to the affidavit.
A witness who had been visiting relatives nearby told one of the Lufkin PD officers that he saw what he thought was an old black Riviera stop in the middle of the intersection.
“He heard yelling and then heard shots fired,” the affidavit stated. “He said the Riviera then drove north on Culverhouse, and a dark blue truck chased after it, also going northbound.”
The Lufkin officer then went to a house on North Street where several people were standing outside. A woman told him that she was inside the house when she heard yelling outside. When she heard shots being fired, she stepped out on the porch, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, the woman told police that she saw one of her sons crouching in the front yard. She said she saw her other son run and crouch behind a truck. The witness also said she saw her 9-year-old daughter crouched in the front yard, the affidavit stated.
After the shooting stopped, one of the woman’s sons jumped into his truck and chased the other vehicle, the affidavit stated. At that point, the LPD officer talking to the woman said the man driving the truck appeared to be the victim, and he was released.
Later, the victim returned to North Street and spoke to the Lufkin PD officer taking witness statements.
He told the officer that he knew the shooter’s name was Anthony Coutee and that he is the brother of a man he had a problem with years before, the affidavit stated. The victim allegedly told the LPD officer that he shot Coutee’s brother, who lived, and the charges were dropped
The victim told the Lufkin PD officer that he was in the front yard when he saw Coutee drive up and stop in the intersection, the affidavit stated. Coutee allegedly yelled, “Say, let me holler at you.”
According to the affidavit, the victim replied, “I don’t need you to holler at me about a [expletive] thing.”
Then Coutee allegedly started shooting at the victim. The victim said when the shooting stopped, he jumped into his truck and tried to catch Coutee, the affidavit stated.
When asked why he thought Coutee shot at him, the victim got upset and said he had heard something about a girl, but he didn’t know who Coutee was seeing, the affidavit stated.
“He also said it could be because he’d shot his brother years earlier,” the affidavit stated. “He said Coutee has been driving by his house lately.”
Lufkin PD officers were unable to find Coutee at his last known address, the affidavit stated.
Another Lufkin PD officer collected 10 spent .40-caliber shell casings and one live round at the intersection of Culverhouse and North streets. The officers at the scene were unable to find any damage to or bullet holes in the house or the vehicle at the address on North Street, the affidavit stated.
