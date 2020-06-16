With COVID-19 cases climbing, East Texas hospitals say their capacity is in good shape

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For a fourth day, Texas has reached a new high in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, with more than 2,600 new cases just today.
This week, Governor Greg Abbott said people in their 20s and 30s are helping drive that increase.
Bars, Memorial Day gatherings, and other social events could be to blame for the rising number of COVID-19 cases, according to Governor Abbott.
"Because these people are testing positive at a higher rate who are age 30 and younger that informs us about certain strategies to take to make sure that we're able to reduce the number of people testing positive,” Abbott said.
Dr. Mark Anderson with Christus Trinity Mother Frances hospital says as their ability to test more people rises, so do the number of positive results.
“We’ve seen some more people test positive overall, but again that’s not reflected in increased hospitalizations at this point,” Dr. Anderson said.
Governor Abbott emphasizes the majority of people with COVID-19 don’t require hospitalization. Anderson says as of now, hospital capacity at Christus is in good shape.
"We have more than adequate ventilators right now. We’re actually only using about 50% of our ventilator capacity. We’re only using about 60% of our ICU capacity right now, so overall we have more than 20% of all of our beds available,” Anderson said.
The story is similar at UT Health East Texas in Tyler. They tell us,
“We have plenty of capacity at the moment to treat COVID-positive patients.”
Governor Abbott says wearing a mask and staying home when you can is still the best way to stop the spread.
"The more that Texans protect their own health, the safer our state will be and the more that we will be able to open up Texas for doing business,” Abbott said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.