UIL committee set to hear proposal on allowing streaming of Friday night games

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The University Interscholastic League could soon be making a major change in the way fans experience high school football.
The UIL standing committee on policy will be meeting Tuesday morning at 9 AM and hearing multiple proposals on the lifting of a ban on streaming of Friday Football games. The UIL allows for the broadcast of non-Friday night games and for the past three seasons have started the season off with a double header of Live games on Fox Sports Southwest. Those games have been the only Friday night broadcasts.
Current UIL policy allows for Friday night contests to be ape-delayed and not available until one hour after the completion of the contest. Two different proposals are being brought up to the committee on the issues. The main concern for doing this would be to help fans if there is a limitation on how many fans can go to the games in the fall.
In Tuesday’s standing committee meeting on athletics, UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said it is his hope that they would have full attendance in the fall at games but that the decision ultimately is in the hands of state leaders and health officials.
