Tyler Area Builders Association’s Parade of Homes starts June 20

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Builders Association Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend.
The annual event showcases what’s new in home design, including smart home technology.
KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn caught up with Carlton Edwards inside one of the houses designed by his company, Carlton Edwards Builder and Designer.
Smart home technology is one of the features of the 2,019 square-foot house.
“We’ve got the wi-fi heat and air system. We have the doorbell camera for security and also our garage door is on a wi-fi system so it can be operated by the phone or iPad,” Edwards said.
The home was built to with buyers 55 and older in mind who may be looking to downsize.
“Lower their maintenance responsibilities and it gives them more hours to enjoy retirement, less overhead as far as the expenses of maintaining a home so it seems to work out real well,” Edwards said.
The kitchen features built-in appliances, including a side-by-side refrigerator. The home has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors
Edwards tells us the there is no wasted space on elaborate hallways which means the individual rooms are larger.
The house also features and open floor plan, which continues to be a popular feature in home design. Edwards tells us that’s because an open floor plan gives homeowners more flexibility when it comes to furniture.
Social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
"Health and safety is first in mind with the parade. We feel very blessed that we’re getting to do the parade this year, but we are taking that into consideration. We’re going to tape off on our front porches to try and keep people six foot apart as they’re lining up to come in,” Edwards said. “Once inside, we are going to have hand sanitizer. We’re going to recommend masks. It’s not mandatory. We’re kind of following the CDC guidelines at this time.”
The Tyler Area Builders Association Parade of Homes runs June 20-28. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit area charities.
Click here to purchase tickets and learn more about the parade, including hours, a map and driving directions.
