Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies this morning will be partly sunny and temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. During the afternoon we will warm to the low 90s and see a few spotty showers come through our area. Overnight, skies will clear out and we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with partly sunny skies, low 90s, and a chance for an afternoon shower. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry. For the official first day on Summer on Saturday we will warm to the mid 90s and see blue skies all day. Get out there and soak up the sunshine because rain chances return on Sunday and will carry over in to Monday.