Spring Hill ISd suspends summer workouts for female student-athletes after positive COVID-19 test

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Spring Hill ISD is the latest school district in Texas to shut down summer workouts due to COVID-19.
In a message put up on the Spring Hill Athletic webpage, Athletic Director Weston Griffis wrote that a female student-athlete had tested positive for COVID-19. The shutdown only effects female athletes. Male summer workouts will continue. The Female workouts will resume on June 30.
The Complete statement:
Spring Hill ISD has been notified that a female student athlete currently attending our Summer Strength & Conditioning workouts has tested positive for COVID-19. The coaching staff was notified by the parent that the student had exposure at a non-school activity. Following UIL protocol, we will be canceling all workouts for female athletes for the next two weeks. Guidelines require that we not resume workouts for female athletes until June 30th. Workouts for male athletes will continue as scheduled. All workout facilities utilized by both males and females are being sanitized according to CDC guidelines. We have followed, and will continue to follow, all guidelines and have taken every precaution to keep our athletes safe and have done so for the entirety of this summer workout program.
Our coaching staff will be reaching out to families of our female athletes in order to answer any questions you may have. We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Spring Hill joins a list of other Texas schools in the past week to shutdown summer workouts due to a positive test or concerns of the virus. That list includes West-Orange Stark, Burleson ISD, Orangefield ISD, Brownsville ISD, Arlington Martin, Bay City ISD, Beaumont Legacy Christian and Alpine ISD.
