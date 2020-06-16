Spring Hill ISd suspends summer workouts for female student-athletes after positive COVID-19 test

Spring Hill ISD has been notified that a female student athlete currently attending our Summer Strength & Conditioning workouts has tested positive for COVID-19. The coaching staff was notified by the parent that the student had exposure at a non-school activity. Following UIL protocol, we will be canceling all workouts for female athletes for the next two weeks. Guidelines require that we not resume workouts for female athletes until June 30th. Workouts for male athletes will continue as scheduled. All workout facilities utilized by both males and females are being sanitized according to CDC guidelines. We have followed, and will continue to follow, all guidelines and have taken every precaution to keep our athletes safe and have done so for the entirety of this summer workout program.