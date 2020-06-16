Texas official: State has about 15K available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

Zerwas outlined the five levels of care that are available in Texas for COVID-19 patients, ranging from Level 5 to level 1. He said the Lone Star State is still at Level 5, or the safest level. That means Texas hospitals are well below their capacity of hospital beds that are available for COVID-19 patients. Level 4 would mean that hospitals would have to increase capacity by upgrading other rooms to accommodate COVID-19 patients.