Pedestrian killed in Rusk County Sunday wreck not identified

According to DPS, troopers responded to a wreck at 9:12 p.m. Sunday on US 259, 2.5 miles north of Henderson. The preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2010 Ford F-150, Dante Tyrell Gaston, 21, of Nacogdoches, was driving sounth on US 259 and struck the pedestrian, who had run from the east side of the road and into his path. After that, Gaston’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 1999 Honda Accord, driven by Jacoby Ray Taylor, 21, of Spring.