Pedestrian killed in Rusk County Sunday wreck not identified

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has released identities of the drivers involved in the death of a pedestrian in Rusk County Sunday night. The pedestrian has not yet been identified.
According to DPS, troopers responded to a wreck at 9:12 p.m. Sunday on US 259, 2.5 miles north of Henderson. The preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2010 Ford F-150, Dante Tyrell Gaston, 21, of Nacogdoches, was driving sounth on US 259 and struck the pedestrian, who had run from the east side of the road and into his path. After that, Gaston’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 1999 Honda Accord, driven by Jacoby Ray Taylor, 21, of Spring.
Both drivers were treated and released at the scene.
Previous story: Pedestrian killed in wreck south of Henderson
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.