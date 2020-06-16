Marshall police: 1 person suffered possible life-threatening injury in shooting incident at park

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One person suffered a possible life-threatening injury in a shooting incident that occurred at Bella Wyatt Park, according to the Marshall Police Department.
According to a press release, two Marshall PD patrol officers were in the 1700 block of East Grande Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday when they heard multiple gunshots fired in the vicinity of Bella Wyatt Park on East Rusk Street. The officers rushed to that area while several calls about shots fired were made to the MPD Emergency Communications Center.
When the Marshall PD officers arrived at the park, they found a large group of people gathered there.
“A bystander told the patrol officers that one individual had been shot,” the press release stated. “Officers requested EMS and located one male victim with a gunshot wound near the basketball courts.”
The MPD officers administered first aid until the Marshall Fire Department arrived on the scene. Then the patient was transported to a local hospital.
“The victim suffered a possible life-threatening injury and remains hospitalized,” the press release stated.
Anyone who may have seen or recorded the incident is urged to call the Marshall Police Department ay (903) 935-4540. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.
