Lufkin police: 1 arrested in connection with May shooting incident, 2 suspects at large

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Detectives with the Lufkin Police Department arrested one of three suspects in a May 22 shooting incident in which a man and a woman were shot at their home on Ellis Avenue.
Even though the woman was shot in the head, she managed to drive herself to the hospital.
According to a press release, Lufkin PD detectives arrested Trevion Skillern, 18, of Lufkin, at his home at about 4 p.m. on Monday. Skillern is allegedly associated with a gang known as “Jacobyworld” or “JBW.”
Skillern is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for the charge yet.
Jadelfrick Benton, 25, and Courtney Brown, 30, both of Lufkin, were injured on May 22, when Skillern, Keelan Larue, 17, and a third suspect came to their home in the 1300 block of Ellis avenue to demand the money they claimed Benton owed them, the press release stated.
“Following a disturbance between Benton and the men, shots were fired, and Benton and Skillern were both wounded,” the press release stated. “Brown was shot in the forehead while sitting in a vehicle. The bullet did not penetrate her skull, and she managed to drive herself to the hospital.”
None of the injuries reported were life-threatening, the press release stated.
LPD detectives have filed a warrant for Larue’s arrest.
“We are still attempting to identify the third suspect,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department.
Anyone with information about the shooting incident or Larue’s whereabouts is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.