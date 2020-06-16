Lufkin City Council names interim city manager

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s City Council has named its new interim city manager.
Bruce W. Green, who is currently serving as Lufkin’s deputy city manager and city attorney, will now be the town’s interim city manager.
According to a bio on the City of Lufkin website, Green came from a background in legal education and civil litigation. He has served as a law school dean, a law school professor, and a trial attorney specializing in civil rights actions, including the defense of municipalities in federal courts around the country.
Green has litigated cases in 24 states and the District of Columbia, and he is allowed to practice law in the states of Texas, Colorado, and Montana, the Second, Fifth, Seventh, Ninth, and Eleventh Circuit Courts of Appeals, the federal district courts of Illinois, Texas, Colorado, Montana, and the Wester District of Pennsylvania. He has also argued cases in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
He has also been a member of the Federal Communications Bar in Washington, D.C. Along those lines, he has argued cases in front of the Federal Communications Commission.
