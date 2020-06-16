Longview ISD asking parents, staff to consider options on school start date

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD is asking parents and staff for their input on options for a school start date.
The district has created a survey for parents of children in the district as well as staff members to relay their opinions on several options for the start date.
Option 1 would be to keep the current scheduled school start date at Aug. 17.
Option 2 would be a hybrid model with a slightly earlier start on Aug. 10th, and a longer mid-term break December-January.
Option 3 is a suggestion from the TEA to start school on Aug. 3rd, with school breaks scheduled throughout the year.
The survey closes on Tuesday, June 23rd. Parents of Longview ISD students and staff members can take the survey by clicking here.
