First responders search wrong house after mistaken 911 call

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - A scary early morning for an East Texas homeowner.
Their front door was knocked in by first responders, in a mistaken 911 medical call.
Van police and fire rushed to a location on North Birch Street this morning after a 911 call on a possible wounded person.
After breaching the door when there was no answer, they surprised a sleeping family inside.
It was later found that the call was for a Smith County residence, but made its way through the 911 system to the wrong agency.
Though rattled, the family was not angry and understood that a mistake had been made.
The city is fixing the homeowner’s door.
