First responders search wrong house after mistaken 911 call
By Bob Hallmark | June 16, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 4:43 PM

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - A scary early morning for an East Texas homeowner.

Their front door was knocked in by first responders, in a mistaken 911 medical call.

Van police and fire rushed to a location on North Birch Street this morning after a 911 call on a possible wounded person.

After breaching the door when there was no answer, they surprised a sleeping family inside.

It was later found that the call was for a Smith County residence, but made its way through the 911 system to the wrong agency.

Though rattled, the family was not angry and understood that a mistake had been made.

The city is fixing the homeowner’s door.

