Fire guts Upshur County home

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -At approximately 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire at 4800 FM 726, flames were through the roof when they arrived, according to Chief Kaitland Grey.
The fire was in the attic and the roof partially collapsed with firefighters inside. They got out of the building unharmed and began fighting the fire defensively from outside.
The fire began early Saturday morning in the bedroom and firefighters got the initial fire out quickly. The second fire, Tuesday, took about three hours to put out.
Tanker trucks were needed since there was no hydrant in the area. Seven Departments responded with aid. Responding agencies included Glenwood, Diana, Ore City, East Mountain, West Mountain, Judson Metro, and Gilmer.
The investigation of the cause of the fire has been turned over to the state fire marshals office. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
