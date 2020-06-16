‘Find the people who did this’: Amarillo ice cream man still hospitalized after shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting last week that left an ice cream vendor in the hospital.
Yunior Romero, 23, was working his usual route through North Manhattan Street when police say two men approached him.
According to police, the men robbed and shot him, leaving him on the street and running away with his money and personal items.
Romero’s employer, Ciriaco Rivera, is a family friend who opened his home to Yunior three years ago when he started working as an ice cream man.
“For me, they are all like family," said Rivera.
Romero is still at the hospital and had his third surgery Monday morning.
“The bullet entered through one side of his stomach and came out the other, destroying several of his organs,” said Rivera.
Witnesses described one suspect as a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a mask. The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a white shirt, tan pants and a mask.
“To investigate and find the people who did this so they can be punished,” said Rivera.
Police are still asking for information regarding this shooting.
If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If you would like to help Romero, you can donate to his GoFundMe.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.