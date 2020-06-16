Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Another warm, humid afternoon today with a few isolated showers and thundershowers. These pop up showers could result in a few heavy downpours, but they will diminish quickly after sunset this evening. Temperatures will drop into the 70s overnight again with fair to partly cloudy skies and light winds. A bit more of a breeze tomorrow and still hot and humid. A few more isolated showers and thundershowers could pop up during the afternoon hours and will once again diminish by sunset. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s on Wednesday afternoon. More sunshine is expected for Thursday and Friday with dry conditions. Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s each afternoon. By the weekend, it will be hot and humid, but chances for rain will return to the forecast by Sunday afternoon and look to increase through early next week.