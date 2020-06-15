Van police officers enter wrong house after 911 system error

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Van continues to investigate how a 911 call about an incident in Smith County ended with police making a forced entry at a house in Van.
It happened Sunday morning at a house on North Birch Street. Van City Manager Charles West said he’s waiting on more information from the Van Zandt County center, which dispatches Van police.
West said Van police officers were dispatched after a 911 caller reported a possible gunshot victim. The Van Fire Department also responded to the call.
“Of course, being gunshot-related, the police department was the first ones to be dispatched. They went to the address they were given. They verified the address with the dispatch. They knocked on the door, there was no answer. When they weren’t able to get anybody to answer the door, the decision was made to make forcible entry in case there was somebody incapacitated and needed medical attention,” West said. “The homeowner was then awakened and that’s when they found out they were not at the correct residence or they had the wrong address given. We’re still trying to decipher that information out right now.”
Officials later learned the call was for a Smith County address, but made its way through the 911 system to the wrong agency.
The correct address was in the 18,000 block of County Road 4112, according to Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information.
Smith County deputies were dispatched to that address an hour after the initial call.
No one was injured at either location. A man at the Smith County address was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation.
“Fortunately, nobody was injured in this. There was minor damage done to the property. It’s being taken care of by the contractor we hired this morning," West said. “Had this been another circumstance, say they went to another house that was somebody that was in law enforcement. They might’ve reacted differently, and it could have had a very tragic outcome.”
West said he has requested the recording of the 911 call as well as body camera footage. He says once he has them, the City of Van will be able to move forward with the investigation into what went wrong.
