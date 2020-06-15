TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork on I-30 to cause lane closures at Spur 423 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Roadwork will cause lane closures on Interstate 30 from Tuesday, June 16, until Friday, July 3.
According to a Facebook post from Franklin County Law Enforcement, there will be roadwork daily from Monday through Friday;s from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. where Spur 423 under I-30 will be shutdown and one lane of both east and westbound traffic on I-30 will be closed.
The post asks drivers to try and plan your daily travels accordingly, to avoid any issues or delays.
