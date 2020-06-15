Roadwork for the week of June 15

In Smith County, motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the FM 2493 Widening Project from Gresham to Flint. On Monday, June 15, traffic will be moved to the newly constructed eastern side of the roadway. Once traffic has been shifted, construction is set to start on the western side of the roadway. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. Get additional project information in the Smith County section of this release.