Panola County Sheriff’s Office expands search for missing woman

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is widening the search for Bettie Smith, 72.
She disappeared from her home on County Road 158 on June 8. Her husband, Jackie Smith says she wandered away from the house a week ago.
The sheriff’s office says they are checking other county roads farther away from Smith’s residence. They are also working some follow ups with the family. At least 10 agencies aided in the search since Smith disappeared.
K-9 teams were deployed, as well as a DPS helicopter and drones. She was last seen wearing white pants, black and white tennis shoes and possibly a pastel colored shirt.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.