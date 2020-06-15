Palestine man wanted in connection with robbery of stepmom arrested

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -Sunday, Palestine police arrested Braidan Lambright, 18, for his alleged involvement in the robbery of his step-mother at gunpoint.
Lambright is charged with aggravated robbery along with two other suspects who were arrested Thursday morning, Que Green and Eddie Barnes. All three men are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.
The suspects are accused of taking firearms and an ATV from the woman’s residence.
We have reached out to the Palestine Police Department for more details but have not received a response.
