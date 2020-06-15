NETHealth says newest COVID-19 cases aren’t from hot spots

“We haven’t had any tracing or any cases here and I feel like we won’t given the measures we’re taking, but it could happen. It could happen to any business, anywhere,” said Shane Hunsinger, the president/owner of Milestone Lifestyle Fitness. "We just want to stay vigilant and monitor closely what’s happening and we’re asking our members to play a role in that, as well. “If they don’t feel well, not to come here and keeping a social distance they need to be comfortable and safe.”