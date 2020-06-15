Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather were you live: Skies will be clear for the morning hours but cloud cover will start to move in for the afternoon. A few stray showers are possible with the increase in clouds. Temperatures will warm in to the low 90s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s. Tomorrow and Wednesday expect partly sunny skies and low 90s. Temperatures will start heating up on Thursday as mostly clear skies return. Friday and Saturday will be sunny and hot, in the mid to upper 90s. Don’t forget the official first day of Summer is on Saturday! Showers move back into East Texas on Sunday afternoon.