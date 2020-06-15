Memorial City Hall Performing Arts Center announces 2020-21 season

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A venue in Marshall is back in business, and has announced the upcoming lineup for its 2020-21 season.
The Memorial City Hall Performing Arts Center will kick off its performance series and special events with Larry Gatlin on Sept. 25.
Organizers said they plan to open shows at full capacity, with added safety measures in place, such as extra cleaning and by encouraging guests to wear masks.
The performances scheduled range from The Beatles’ themed interactive show and a Christmas Carol, to Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.'
“Our goal is to provide a variety, something for everything, and we think we have a good lineup,” said Glenn Barnhart, manager at Memorial City Hall. "We are very excited about it. We have country western to traditional Irish Celtic music. So, we are excited that there is going to be something for the kids with the holiday Christmas show. "
For ticket information and the full lineup for the 2020-21 season, please visit Memorial City Hall Performing Arts Center Premier Series & Special Event page for more details.
