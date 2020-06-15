Lufkin independent living center expands visitation policies

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Families with members in assisted and independent living facilities have not been able to visit with their loved ones, in person, for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Monday morning, that has changed for the PineCrest living community in Lufkin.
Visitation hours in their Independent Living neighborhood are now open for families to visit with screening and rules in place.
“You will have to make sure you use hand sanitizer, and you can only go from the screening area over to the resident’s apartment,” said Heath Foust, associate executive director. “We’re only allowing two family members in at a time, or you can pick one of the outdoor spaces that we have where you can sit and visit with your family.”
Foust said that they had some visitors this morning and have more scheduled for this evening and those residents were excited.
“We have a lot of residents that still do not drive and they can’t get out and about,” Foust said. “For them to be able to see their families, it just brings a sense of cheer to them.”
The facility has been following state orders and when restaurants opened back up, they were able to allow some residents into their dining area and other common spaces with a mask.
“Anytime they leave their apartment they have to wear a mask, use sanitizer, and just keep us informed if they have any type of sickness or something that’s on the screening,” Foust said.
The facility’s assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing neighborhoods remain closed to non-essential visitors per state guidelines.
“I would really like to see the health and human services loosen up some of the regulations on the back, to where we can let our residents go into communal dining, and also go to the beauty salon,” Foust said. “I think that would help out a lot.”
The center continues monitoring state guidelines. Their corporate office has also written letters to the state asking for more restrictions in the communities under Texas Health and Human Services.
