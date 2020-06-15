Longview police locate truck driven in fatal hit and run

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Longview Police Department have located the dark-colored Ford pickup that was involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian incident that occurred on Estes Parkway on June 3.
A post on the LPD Facebook page stated, “Longview Police Department has located the vehicle involved in this incident.”
Arthur Acles, 54, of Longview, suffered fatal injuries from the incident. Surveillance cameras in the area got pictures of the truck. Police found the truck on June 7, but took some time to process it to make sure they had the correct vehicle before releasing the information. They are still looking for the driver.
When the officers got to the scene, they found Acles lying on the road. Acles had been struck by a northbound vehicle, the Facebook post stated. The driver allegedly fled the scene.
Acles was rushed to a local hospital, where he died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the auto-pedestrian incident.
A witness told police that the suspect vehicle was a dark blue/almost black Ford F-150 or 250 pickup with a black headache rack.
If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
Previous stories: Longview pedestrian in hit-and-run dies
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.