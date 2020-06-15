Longview man killed in one-vehicle wreck in Rusk County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died early Sunday after crashing his SUV into a culvert in Rusk County.
According to the DPS report, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 322, around 5 miles south of Lakeport in Rusk County, at 5:50 a.m.
According to a preliminary report, the driver, identified as Jose Antonio Escamilla-Rodriguez, 31, of Longview, was driving north on SH-322 when his SUV veered off the roadway and into a ditch. The SUV crashed into the culvert and overturned.
Escamilla-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s unclear what caused Escamilla-Rodriguez’s vehicle to crash
