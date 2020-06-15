Kilgore police arrest suspect wanted on felony warrant

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant after they said he fled from them into a wooded area prompting a search Monday.
According to a Facebook post from the Kilgore Police Department, mid-morning Monday, officers were patrolling at Motel 6 and observed a wanted person. The man was wanted on a felony warrant and fled into the woods when he saw the officers.
The post said he ran into an area not easily accessible to officers. A drone was deployed and a large perimeter was set up all the way to Hwy. 31. The suspect almost made it to Hwy. 31, but was found hiding in some rocks and he was taken into custody without incident.
The post said the man earned an additional charge when he was found to have drug paraphernalia in his pocket.
