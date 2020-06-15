Gregg County Sheriff’s Office searching for smash-and-grab suspect

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Sunday night, a suspect smashed through a glass door to steal items from a convenience store according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect left the convenience store on Hwy 300 in Gregg County in an older model Chevrolet Silverado extended cab.
If you recognized this person or have any information on this crime, please contact Investigator Mark Wilson at 903-236-8408 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.
